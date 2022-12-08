Not Available

Jeff Schwarz is the owner of a large liquidation house named Direct Liquidation, a 30,000-square-foot warehouse filled with artifacts, antiques and everything else. "The Liquidator" follows as Schwarz, armed with a pocketful of cash, works seven days a week following leads and tips that could bring him to the next big buy. Back at the shop, his crew works to make room for the new merchandise by finding buyers for the old. The ultimate goal is to make as much money as possible, quickly, but in a business like this, nothing is guaranteed.