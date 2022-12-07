Not Available

"The Listener" centers on Toby Logan, a 25-year-old paramedic who has a big secret - he's a telepath. Until now, Toby kept his ability hidden, exploring its possibilities only with his longtime mentor and confidant, Dr. Ray Mercer. As he makes the rounds with his energetic paramedic partner "Oz" Bey, "The Listener" follows Toby as he tries to help people in crisis, and in the process unravel the truth about his past. While his professional life is in check, Toby's personal life could use its own rescue. And with the help of Detective Charlie Marks and his E.R. doctor/ex-girlfriend Olivia Fawcett, Toby realizes his gift can help others.