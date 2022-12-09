Not Available

The Little Drummer Girl

  • Drama

Director

Chan-wook Park

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Ink Factory

The Little Drummer Girl follows brilliant young actress Charlie (Florence Pugh) after she strikes up an acquaintance with an intriguing stranger while on holiday in Greece, but it rapidly becomes apparent that his intentions are far from romantic. The man is Becker (Alexander Skarsgard), an Israeli intelligence officer who intends to kill a Palestinian terrorist who is bombing Jewish-related targets in Europe, particularly Germany, he entangles Charlie in a complex and high-stakes plot orchestrated by Israeli spymaster Kurtz (Michael Shannon).

Cast

Florence PughCharmian 'Charlie' Ross
Michael ShannonMartin Kurtz
Alexander SkarsgårdGadi Becker
Michael MoshonovShimon Litvak
Kate SumpterRose
Simona BrownRachel

Images

