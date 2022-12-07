Not Available

The Little House is a drama series based on the novel by Philippa Gregory. The drama follows the story of Ruth, who is married to career minded Patrick and is pushed towards the limits of her own sanity when she becomes entangled in the lives of her wealthy but interfering in-laws Elizabeth and Frederick. After falling unexpectedly pregnant, Ruth finds herself swept along on a tide of apparently well-intentioned family gestures which leave the previously independent school teacher detached from her former city life and living in ‘the little house’ at the end of her in-laws’ driveway.