Not Available

Twiggy, Roger Daltrey, Paul Daneman, Jimmy Jewel and Stratford Johns star in this Emmy-nominated musical adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson's poignant tale. One of the definitive Christmas stories, this well-loved version of The Little Matchgirl features the immortal festive hit Mistletoe and Wine, co-written by Jeremy Paul for the stage play, Scraps, on which this production is based. Made by Harlech Television (HTV Wales) for the ITV Network.