The Little Mermaid is probably one of Disney's greatest shows. In 1989 The Little Mermaid movie came out, and it was selling great on the 1st week. Then in 1992 disney decided to make a series out of The Little Mermaid. They wanted to show fans what life was like for Ariel before the movie. The show was a big sucess and had 3 seasons. Finally by the year 2000 disney gave The Little Mermaid a sequel called The Little Mermaid 2: Return To The Sea. The movie finale revolved around Ariel's daughter who can't go into the sea because of the threat that Ursula's sister Morgana posesses. In the end peace was finally restored to Ariel's family, and now she and her daughter can live out their lives on the land and sea. Characters Ariel is King Triton's 7th and youngest daughter. She dreams of being part of the human world and collects things from the land. She has adventures with her friends Urchin, Sebastian, Flounder, and Gabriella.