The Little Nyonya

Not Available

The story begins from the 1930s, spanning over 70 years till modern day. Ju Xiang is born into a big Peranakan family where her mum is a mistress. During the World War, Ju Xiang is tortured and both she and her husband die, leaving behind their 8-year-old daughter Yue Niang. After the war, Yue Niang's maternal relatives who ran away to England to seek refuge during wartime return home. Yue Niang then leads the life of her mother – always discriminated, beaten up and tortured. Yue Niang is then sold to a butcher, Liu Yi Dao. However, Yue Niang's strong personality impresses Liu Yi Dao and they become sworn siblings instead. Yue Niang decides to choose her own path in life. She begins learning how to run a business and she manages to overcome the odds and save her declining family business. Sadly, her love life has yet to begin a new chapter with no news about her lover, Chen Xi.