The Lonely Hunter is a 1981 Hong Kong television drama. Produced by Lee Tim-shing and written by Chan Yiu-ying, The Lonely Hunter is a TVB production. Backed by a star-studded supporting cast and refreshing new artistes, the drama was a ratings hit. The drama also propelled Felix Wong to instant stardom, and it became Wong's first representative work since graduating from TVB's Artiste Acting Class in 1980.