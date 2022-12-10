Not Available

The Long Ballad

  • Drama

Li Chang Ge's family was murdered by Li Shi Min, the Emperor of Tang, during the Xuanwu Gate Incident. She heads to Shuo Province under the guise of a man with hopes of raising an army to kill Li Shi Min to avenge her family's death. However, as a captain of the army of Shuo Province in Zhangzhou, she loses a siege by the Eastern Turkic Khaganate General Ashina Sun, who takes her to serve him as a personal military strategist.

Cast

Dilraba DilmuratLi Changge
Leo WuAshina Sun
Lusi ZhaoLi Leyan
Liu YuningHao Du
Fang YilunWei Shuyu
Zhang Haozhe

