Sure it's easy to buy style when you have the money. But the real challenge is finding style when you don't. The Look For Less is a show for anyone who loves a bargain! The Look For Less helps people who need a whole new look for an event. The fashion experts (stylists) search malls for all the right pieces to match the picture they were given. Host Elisabeth Hasselbeck gives the show a cute side. With all the different fashion experts coming in to dress people; there is never a dull moment on this show!