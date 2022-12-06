The Losers

Not Available

Riding high on his success as both Rising Damp’s seedy landlord Rigsby and frustrated middle-manager and fantasist Reggie Perrin, Leonard Rossiter slipped further down the social ladder to portray a low-rent, manipulative wrestling manager determined to make a quick buck. Penned by celebrated journalist, writer and satirist Alan Coren, this hilariously wry sitcom is directed by Joe McGrath and also stars Alfred Molina – in his first television role – as the champion non-champion. After an extended run of bad luck, wrestling manager Sydney Foskett hits upon an an unorthodox way to improve his fortunes: hire a fall guy to lose deliberately and make money from on bribes! He signs up Nigel, a dim-witted young giant currently employed as a fairground wrestler, and it seems the crowd does indeed love a loser – as long as his protégé keeps losing...