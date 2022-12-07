Not Available

The History Channel series The Lost Evidence recounts the moments of key battles in the European and Pacific theaters through the use of recently unearthed reconnaissance photos that were taken during the actual battle as well as in the days and weeks prior. Interviews with men on both sides of each battle offer a fresh look at the war. For the first time these original high-resolution images enable us to track the battles, step by step, from the air. Individual stories of courage and heroism can be placed in the exact location where they took place. Using cutting edge technology, unique archive film, vivid re-enactments and extraordinary interviews with the fighting men, we obtain a unique insight into the fighting that took place.