Sooner or later, everything ends. One by one, the mighty civilizations of the ancient world passed into history. And when they died, their gods died with them. Or did they? The Lost Gods, a documentary series that takes a thought-provoking look at these ancient empires and their vanished religions. The Lost GodsProduced in partnership by Tile Films of Dublin and Toronto-based VisionTV International, The Lost Gods was shot on High Definition at locations in 11 different countries. The host is Irish author and television personality Christy Kenneally, who also crafted the script. Each half-hour episode traces the rise and fall of one of the great civilizations: the Egyptians, the Greeks, the Romans, the Maya, the Inca and the Celts. Kenneally follows the evolution of each culture's spiritual beliefs, examines the art and architecture created to honour the gods, and reveals the ultimate fate of these empires and their religions.