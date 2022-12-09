The Lost Tomb

Not Available

Wu Xie is an antique shop owner who comes from a family of tomb raiders. As he continues the family trade with his team of tomb raiders, he finds lost treasures of the Warring States as well as the answers to the tragedies of his family’s past. With the help of his grandfather’s notes and his team – the quiet Zhang Qiling, the resourceful Pang Zi, the experienced Wu Sanxing, San Xing’s loyal helper Pan Zi, and the skillful Ah Ning – Wu Xie sets out to find the lost treasures as well as the people responsible for the massacre of his family.