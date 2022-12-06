Not Available

The Lost World

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Coote Hayes Productions

At the dawn of the 20th century, a band of adventurers are part of an expedition to prove the existence of a lost world isolated from the modern world. Disaster happens and the band find themselves trapped and isolated in this dangerous land with only the help of a young wild woman who was stranded in the land herself as a child. Together, the band fight to survive against the fearsome dinosaurs and other dangers that land has as they search for a way to escape. The Lost World reruns are currently airing on TNT every morning at 6:00am eastern standard time. Replays are also still continuing in syndication.

Cast

Peter McCauleyProfessor George Challenger
Rachel BlakelyMarguerite Krux
Jennifer O'DellVeronica Layton
William SnowLord John Roxton
David OrthNed Malone
Michael SinelnikoffProfessor Arthur Summerlee

View Full Cast >

Images