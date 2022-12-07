The Lost World of Friese-Greene

Not Available

During 1924 and for the next two years, Claude Friese-Greene, filmmaker and cinematographer, embarked on an epic journey, and calling it The Open Road, which would bring the people and the lands of Great Britain together. From Land's End to Scotland's John O'Groats, and with his new and modern filming technique, that for once has the ability to film in colour. For the first time the people of England, and the world could see itself in colour. This modern-day retrospective looks back, and takes the same ride some eighty years later, reconnecting with past places and past memories. With its compare and contrast travelogue flavour, Dan Cruickshank, the British Film Institute and the BBC have revisited a journey of how we used to live and how, as a nation, have changed, since those glorious days of England's golden years. Wonderful colourful historical vision with its updated look into the past.