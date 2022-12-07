The Love of Money

Not Available

The collapse of Lehman Brothers tipped the world into the greatest financial crisis for eighty years. Now, one year on, the BBC offers the definitive account of what happened. An unrivaled cast of contributors from national leaders, finance ministers and CEOs describe their tense negotiations in New York and London as Lehman Brothers headed towards bankruptcy. The likes of Gordon Brown, Tim Geithner and Alistair Darling reveal the dilemmas they faced and the decisions they took. This programme explains why the collapse of one bank had such disastrous consequences for the world's economy heralding the global recession.