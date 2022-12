Not Available

Tong Siji's parents passed away when she was just a little girl, so she has to take care of her siblings and bear the burden of the family. Tong Siji takes part time jobs everywhere to earn extra income. Later, she meets Yi Yi. The two young people gradually fall in love. Du Juan, Yi Yi’s mother, finds that Siji is the daughter of Cheng Kangsheng, who is the president of Fu Kang Department Store