Jaime, Tiara, Tahiti and Presley – sisters of Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bruno Mars - leave the sand and surf of Hawaii for the City of Angels to take the music industry by storm in WE tv’s newest docu-series, The LYLAS. Premiering Friday, November 8 at 9pm ET/PT, the sisters prepare to launch their music career, but are soon faced with personal and professional obstacles they didn’t see coming including the untimely death of their mother and major rifts with their management team. Proving that musicality and fame run in the family, this new hour-long series chronicles Bruno Mars’ four sisters as they follow their dreams of superstardom while striving to stay true to themselves and their Hawaiian roots. Tahiti, Tiara and Presley leave their hometown of Honolulu, HI to join sister Jaime in Los Angeles (LA) to officially give music a shot. But The LYLAS will soon be put to the test when these sisters find themselves not only on the same continent for the first time in years, but under the same roof. Though they love each other deeply, the sisters have never worked this closely, causing the mix of strong personalities, coupled with the pressure to succeed, to be explosive.