Not Available

The Lyon's Den stars Rob Lowe as Jack Turner,an idealistic son of a powerful, political family. Jack works at Lyon, Lacrosse & Levine, a 150 year-old law firm hiding dark secrets, where he juggles tough cases and a complex personal life. Also working at the firm are George Riley (Matt Craven), a close friend of Jack's; Grant Rashton (Kyle Chandler) an overly competitive lawyer; and Ariel Saxon (Elizabeth Mitchell), a great lawyer who's battling alcoholism.