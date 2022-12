Not Available

The Machines That Built America is an eight-part series that looks at the stories behind innovations such as TV, radio, phones, airplanes, motorcycles and power tools as well as the inventors including Nikola Tesla, William Harley, Alexander Graham Bell, Duncan Black and Alonzo Decker. Produced by Six West Media, Ascher, Sabat, Pearl, Donahue and Zachary Behr exec produce.