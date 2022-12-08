Not Available

The Magaluf Weekender is a unique new six-part documentary series following goings-on at the infamous holiday resort of Magaluf in Mallorca. Each week we will follow two different groups of 18-24 year-olds as they head out to the resort to party away a long weekend of their lives. For some, it is their first holiday without their parents, as they check-in to the Lively hotel with their friends for three days they will never forget. Mainly thanks to the fixed rig cameras throughout the hotel filming their every move. On hand to ensure the guests have the trip of a lifetime are our four characterful holiday reps – Jamie-Leigh, Imogen, Brett and Jordan. With cameras filming throughout the hotel from reception to the bar, pool and bedrooms of holiday-makers, everything that happens on the trip can be recorded to capture the ultimate truth, good or bad, about what happens when you fill a hotel in a Spanish resort with young Brits determined to have a good time.