Dougal, Dylan, Ermintrude, Brian, Florence and of course Zebedee are back in a new version of the classic series. The Magic Roundabout was brought to a small rural village many years ago by a strange old man, Mr Rusty. It has remained there ever since. With it came a playful, naughty magician called Zebedee who lives up in the clouds above. He spends his time creating impish tricks to play on the village inhabitants and watching them untangle the problems he sets.