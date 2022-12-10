Not Available

The Magical Adventures of Quasimodo is an animated television series based on Victor Hugo's novel Notre Dame de Paris. The show was produced by CinéGroupe, Télé-Images, and Astral Media. It aired in 1996. The series takes place in Paris, 1483. The three main characters are Quasimodo, Esmeralda, and François. They fight villains, stop sinister plots, and escape from traps. They often come face to face with their greatest enemy, Frollo. 2 of the 27 episodes have been released to DVD. In 2009, Mill Creek Entertainment released a 2 - DVD set containing 26 episodes of the series. As of January 2010 this item is not listed in their online catalog but can be found at stores such as Target and Walmart.