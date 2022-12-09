The Magician On The Skywalk

Not Available

Through the stories of nine kids living in the Chinese Shopping Mall, this film depicts their diverse and magical life experiences. In the summer of 1985, while Xiaobudian (the tiny one) was at the fourth grade, he was already a convincing street vendor, who sold stuff for allowance on a skywalk every day. Xiaobudian’s father is a shoe shop owner who was doing business in the Chinese Shopping Mall. One day, a magician from nowhere showed up in the mall. He had a treasure bowl and a zebra capable of emitting colorful lights, and he was able to make countless magic tricks. Xiaobudian admired this magician, and bought magic props for practice every day. At the same time, more and more boys and girls in the mall have met this mysterious magician, and gained life-changing power after they watched the magic show.