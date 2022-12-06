Not Available

The Magicians

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Cable Productions

Brakebills University is a secret institution specializing in magic. There, amidst an unorthodox education of spellcasting, a group of twenty-something friends soon discover that a magical fantasy world they read about as children is all too real— and poses grave danger to humanity.

Cast

Stella MaeveJulia Wicker
Jade TailorKady Orloff-Diaz
Olivia Taylor DudleyAlice Quinn
Summer BishilMargo Hanson
Arjun GuptaWilliam "Penny" Adiyodi
Valerie EdmondEliot Waugh

View Full Cast >

Images

114 More Images