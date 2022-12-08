The Magicians of Love

Not Available

World-wide famous hair salon Neo-Image has just opened. The beautiful hairstyles of the three popular hairstylists (Artz, Richie and Fernando) attract huge crowds. At this time, an external official came to them for help. There was an event called “The Chinese Hairstyle Competition” and they have found a part-time working young female hair-dresser, Xiao Bei, to compete against the French stylist to help advertise the French Hair Products. As this competition will greatly affect the country’s status, the three guys decided to help. Later, they find talent in Xiao Bei and trick her into working for Neo-Image, since she refused to cooperate without a fight. One day, Xiao Bei is about to be hit by a car when Artz pushes her away and saves her life. He was wearing a jacket with the number 23 on it. When Xiao Bei saw Richie wearing the jacket and assumed that he was her savior, and she fell for him. However, Richie leads a dangerous life and he lives without knowing if he will have a “tomorrow” or not. Xiao Bei volunteers at a retirement home. A coincidence occurs involving Xiao Bei and Artz visiting his grandma Li Lian at the same time. Grandma Li Lian realizes that they are the perfect couple and convinces Artz into admitting his true feelings for her before it’s too late.