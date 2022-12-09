Not Available

The Magnificent KOTOBUKI

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

GEMBA

The story will take place in a barren frontier where people trade goods with each other in order to help each other survive. The Kotobuki Squadron are bodyguards for hire, led by a strict but beautiful squadron leader, an unreliable commanding officer, and a true artisan of a crew chief. Alongside pilots who don't lack for personality, they take to the air in dogfights, letting the engine noise of their Hayabusa fighters ring out in the skies.

Cast

Hibiku YamamuraZara (voice)
Asami SetoReona (voice)
Miyu TomitaChika (voice)
Sayumi SuzushiroKylie (voice)
Sayaka NakayaKate (voice)
Eri YukimuraEmma (voice)

