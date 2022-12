Not Available

What can five years change in your life? When Nan Gong Yu returns home after being away for five years, he meets Wu Jie En by accident, and the two fall in love. Gong Yu’s family is still devastated by an arson fire in 2012 that claimed the life of Gong Yu’s brother, Nan Gong Tian. When Gong Yu discovers a time machine that can take him back to 2012, what willhe learn about the accident that changed his family’s life forever? Will it affect his current relationship with Jie En?