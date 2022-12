Not Available

Cho Jae Hee is a man in his 40s who is very stubborn and hasn't gotten married yet. His personality is so unbearable that women don't find him attractable nor a good candidate for marriage. However, Jae Hee, is perfect in everything that he does. His life will be surrounded by three different women. Jang Moon Jung is a doctor that he meets one day, Jung Yoo Jin is his neighbor whom he meets due to a disturbance, and Yoon Ki Ran is his colleague at work.