The inside story of Mark Beaumont's extraordinary solo attempt to smash the Guinness World Record for cycling around the world. In August 2007, 24 year-old Scot Mark Beaumont left Paris at the start of an 18,000 mile journey across four continents, one of the greatest endurance challenges ever attempted. Aiming to cover 100 miles a day, he faces the challenge of finding food and water while racing against the clock.