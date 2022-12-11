The Man Who Kills Troubles

Not Available

Fixers will use any means necessary to help the triads solve the most difficult problems. Karson Chung, a fixer for a Chinese-Australian triad, wishes to leave the triads and be together with his loved one but she dies in an accident. At the same time, he is framed for murdering a triad leader. He fakes his death to escape to Hong Kong, where he starts a new life as a high school gym teacher. Jovy Cheung, a new teacher at the school, is actually the daughter of a triad leader. Her father's retirement from the triads causes waves on both the lawful and unlawful sides and even affects the school community. Karson is forced to take up his identity as a fixer again to protect Jovy and the students. When Jovy's father is murdered, Jovy is forced to take over as a triad leader to bring control to the chaotic underworld. As Karson is in love with Jovy, he swears to help and protect her. Facing a new realignment in the good and bad spheres, who can set things right again?