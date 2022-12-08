The man with the hamer

Not Available

After over twenty years of absence, the energetic Kasper totally unexpected on the pavement at the auction house from his father. That is on his soft said unpleasantly surprised. Kasper left back then to dark reasons move abroad, but would now like to-much to the dismay of his father-his life in Netherlands. While a love-hate relationship develops between the two, is gradually unraveled what used to be in the family has played and what the real reason is that Kasper ever had to leave his family home has left. Both gentlemen blowing off steam here regularly independently of each other in the coffeehouse Van Baaren, where interventionist couple Greetje and Tonnie van Baaren. Greetje does in addition to her work in the coffee house also domestic work at Arend