Not Available

The Mario Rosenstock Show is a new topical sketch show airing on RTÉ Two featuring many of Mario Rosenstock's much-loved characters from the world of sports, politics & entertainment. The series will also have its own radio show segment, featuring a variety of 'guest' presenters, a setting mirroring an environment all too familiar to Mario. Characters like Gay, Joe Duffy, Daithi O Sé, Miriam O'Callaghan, Vincent Browne and Ursula Halligan make regular appearances. And of course, there are plenty of politicians: Enda Kenny, Eamon Gilmore, Joan Burton, Michael Noonan, Mick Wallace, Ming Flanagan, Willie O'Dea, Michael Martin, Leo Varadkar, Bertie Ahern and Michael D. The series will also feature non-celebrity characters, who comment on the world of politics, sports and entertainment from the perspective of the man on the street.