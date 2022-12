Not Available

A married couple runs a coffee shop, but the husband is currently in the hospital. The wife pleads with the landlord to wait for this month’s rent. Pretending to be a good guy, the landlord uses that to blackmail her. He gropes her ass while she’s working and whispers in her ear “You want to protect this place, don’t you?” when she tries to resist him. She then becomes his outlet to release his sexual frustration.