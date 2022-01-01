The Marty Stuart Show

Not Available

Produced by Stuart, himself, in a styIe very much like The Wilburn Brothers Show and The Porter Wagoner Show, this half-hour program premiered on the RFD TV Network on November 1st, 2008, and features performances by Stuart, his wife - Connie Smith, banjoist, and country funny man Leroy Troy, Marty's Band - The Fabulous Superlatives, and weekly guest appearances by such Country luminaries as Mel Tillis, Little Jimmy Dickens, Earl Scruggs, John Anderson, Charley Pride, and Charlie Daniels.