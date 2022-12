Not Available

The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack follows a young boy named Flapjack who was raised inside Bubbie, a talking whale. After Flapjack rescues a shipwrecked crusty old pirate named Captain K'nuckles, the misadventures begin. The pair set sail in search of the magical Candied Island filled with lollipop trees and lemonade springs and troublea