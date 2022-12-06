Not Available

The Mary Tyler Moore Show

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MTM Enterprises

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was one of the most literate, realistic, and enduring situation comedies of the 1970s. Mary Richards was the idealized single career woman. She had come to Minneapolis after breaking up with a man she had been dating for four years. Ambitious, and looking for new friends, she moved into an older apartment building and went to work as an assistant producer of the local news show on television station WJM-TV. In her early 30s, Mary symbolized the independent woman of the 1970s.

Cast

Mary Tyler MooreMary Richards
Ed AsnerLou Grant
Gavin MacLeodMurray Slaughter
Ted KnightTed Baxter
Georgia EngelGeorgette Franklin
Betty WhiteSue Ann Nivens

