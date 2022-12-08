The Master and Margarita

Not Available

This TV-series directed by Vladimir Bortko and broadcasted at the end of 2005 on the Russian Telekanal Rossiya, scored unprecedented ratings. It was the second attempt of director Vladimir Bortko to film Bulgakov's masterpiece. In 2000 he had already been sollicited by the Kino-Most film studio, associated with the competing channel NTV, but at the last moment the company did not succeed to come to an agreement with Sergei Shilovsky, grandson of Bulgakov's third wife, and owner of the copyrights. This time, with Rossiiya, it worked. And it did not pass unnoted.