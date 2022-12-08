The Master's Sun

Not Available

The story revolves around a woman who can see ghosts and a man who tries to protect her, and is described as a drama with horror and romantic elements infused together. So Ji Sub plays the miserly, greedy, and conceited CEO Joo Joong Won, who measures all human relationships through money. Gong Hyo Jin will play the melancholy and tearful assistant Tae Gong Shil, who is able to see ghosts after an accident and thus suffers from insomnia. She lives a very reclusive and closed-off life due to her ability. The story is being touted as “soul healing” drama that brings together very different types of people: one who can see and hear things that no one else in the world can and another who only hears and see things he wants too. As Joo Joong Won starts to believe in Tae Gong Shil’s claim of being able to see ghosts, these two people will grow together in faith and in character.