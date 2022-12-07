Not Available

The MAX Sessions were originally hosted by Crowded House drummer, Paul Hester, but after his suicide in March 2005, the hosting spot was taken by MAX TV personality Chit Chat. As of late 2007, other MAX TV personality Yumi, took the hosting roll. The show began in early 2004 with rock group Coldplay headlining the first episode. Other artists, both Australian and from over-seas have appeared in its 30+ episodes. All but a few of the MAX Sessions broadcasts have been directed by Bernie Zelvis.