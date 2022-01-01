Not Available

"The Mayor's Wife" was a series of Brazilian television produced by Globo TV with O2 Filmes and displayed from October 4 to December 20, 2013. With original idea by Mauricio Arruda, was written by Bernardo Guilherme and Marcelo Gonçalves, was directed by Claudia Alves, general direction of Luiz Villaça direction and core Mauricio Farias. Featured Denise Fraga, Felipe Abib, Malu Galli and Tony Ramos in the lead roles. Reinaldo Rangel (Tony Ramos) is mayor of the fictional town of pitangua, in São Paulo. Corrupt to the last strand of hair, he ends up getting a government arrest warrant but can a false medical certificate that allows it to remain inside your home, but without being able to go out to work. The city then becomes assumed by the wife of Reinaldo, the skill enhancing Aurora dogs (Denise Fraga). To administer the city, she has the help of Seixas advisor (Felipe Abib), which is secretly in love with her. The biggest rival of Aurora is Maria Fernanda (Malu Galli), chairman of pitangua football team that is only interested in the construction of the new stadium, Pitanguão