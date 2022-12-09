Not Available

The Memorandum of Kyoko Okitegami

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Tôya Satô

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Kyoko Okitegami (Yui Aragaki) is a private detective. She is known as the Forgetful Private Detective. When she wakes up in the morning, her memory is reset. Due to this, she rigidly adheres to a maintenance secret. No matter what case she has, she has to solve the case in a day. On her body, she has an important note that she must never forget. Even though Yakusuke Kakushidate (Masaki Okada) has a crush on Kyoko Okitegami, he is alway mistaken as the culprit of a case by Kyoko Okitegami. No matter how close Yakusuke Kakushidate gets to Kyoko Okitegami, she totally forgets about him by the next day.

Cast

Yui AragakiKyoko Okitegami
Masaki OkadaYakusuke Kakushidate
Mitsuhiro OikawaHoro Kizunai
Daiki AriokaNuru Narikawa
Rio UchidaMakuru Makuma

View Full Cast >

Images