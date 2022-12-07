The Men of Justice

Not Available

Involved in firearms transaction, the "Big Gangster" was murdered, the CID female senior inspector CHOW KWOK KUEN (Pinky Cheung) felt the situation was unusual, vigorously inspected the case. During the time, cold-blooded shootout happened in town and armed robberies, Inspector Chow had a reason to believe that these were related to the firearms transaction. She quickly asked YEUNG WAI SAM (Jackie Lui) to be the undercover, but he refused to provide the information that he found, causing Inspector Chow to be greatly displeased. The related case is actually involved with the triad community, as the person up top who has power to make decisions in the traid, LAI TAK CHUNG (Berg Ng) knew the case is very serious involving firearms. The police will crack it down to the end, so he had other plans to distract the police in investing the wrong path. Inspector Chow has to ask SAM to help her again, but sense that SAM is starting to get off track, making the mission serious. The senior inspector quickly took action and sent out a female undercover SUEN MING WAH (Jo Koo) to get close to SAM. CHUNG's old partner's son came back from the States for vacation and was involved in drug abuse and rape of young girls, there is a high possibility that he'll get a death sentence and needed attorney TONG KA MING (Kenneth Chan)'s help, MING and Mainland lawyer worked together to legally overcome the death sentence in court. Once he wins the case, MING will gain more of CHUNG's trust. CHUNG knew that Police won't give up on the narcotics case, so he secretly sent off the most high profile subordinates away and thus giving more opportunities to SAM in working for him. SAM secretly investigated and found out about the secret sent off, then told WAH about it. WAH reported the information to her boss and started a battle of wits with CHUNG. Under FONG CHI HO (Lawrence Ng) complete support, the most important case is under his hands. HO will be battling in court with MING to see if he can really make CHUNG suffer the consequences of law. Meanwhile, SAM and WAH started developing a closer relationship, WAH is starting to understand SAM's inner world and soon the two developed a relationship...