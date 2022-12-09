Not Available

The Men's Room is a British television drama miniseries that was produced by the BBC and originally aired in 1991. The series, which comprises five 50-minute episodes, was adapted by Laura Lamson from Ann Oakley's 1989 novel of the same name and stars Bill Nighy, Harriet Walter, Amanda Redman, Charlotte Cornwell and James Aubrey. A black comedy and period piece set during the Thatcher years, it tells the story of an affair between two academics, previously devoted wife and mother Charity Walton (Walter) and serial womanizer Mark Carleton (Nighy)