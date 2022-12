Not Available

Based on the ten-volume original novel “Gaekju” by Kim Joo Young which was published from 1979-June to 1983-Feb through daily newspaper “The Seoul Shinmun”. A drama that tells the story of tradesmen in the late years of the Joseon era. Cheon Bong Sam (Jang Hyuk), the descendant of a merchant family, starts off in the market as a barker and makes his way up to become a wealthy merchant.