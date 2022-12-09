Not Available

The Meredith Vieira Show is taped live from Rockefeller Center in New York City, on a set resembling Meredith’s own home. The show is multi-segmented, and blends Meredith’s unique point of view, empathy, and sense of humor with insightful storytelling. The Meredith Vieira Show offers an exceptional mix of fun, along with feel-good human interest stories from everyday people to celebrity guests who have an important story to tell. In addition, the show’s lifestyle segments and unique themes highlight Vieira’s warm, relatable and distinctive personality.