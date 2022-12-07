The Merrick & Rosso Show

Not Available

Each week the boys will front up before a live studio audience with their unique take on anything and everything. From what’s happening in the world of news and sport to the big questions like “Can you deep fry a watermelon?” On THE MERRICK AND ROSSO SHOW, celebrities including Sophie Monk, Ian Thorpe and TV legend, Ray Martin will make regular guest appearances from in-studio interviews to recorded comedy pieces to show you a side of them never before seen. Into the mix will go plenty of studio audience interaction and more mayhem and stupidity than is legal in three states. For perhaps the first time, Merrick Watts and Tim Ross will truly focus the energy and excitement of their legendary sell-out live comedy shows and bring that force to our screens.