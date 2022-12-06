The Michael Richards Show

Not Available

Vic Nardozza (Michael Richards, "Seinfeld") is a lanky and bumbling detective working for a small agency, McKay Investigative Services. Even though Vic usually gets the job done but it is never easy, with many misunderstandings and screw ups along the way. Brady McKay (William Devane, "Turks") is the cheerful boss of the agency. Stacey (Amy Farrington) is the new hire and Kevin (Tim Meadows) is the photographer, always bickering with old Jack (Bill Cobbs, "The Gregory Hines Show", "The Others").