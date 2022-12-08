The Midnight Beast

Not Available

This sitcom features the band members alongside a host of comedic guest stars, who are depicted as wannabe musicians struggling to make it. Other characters include Sloman, their perverse neighbour; Chevy, their iniquitous manager; and Zoe, Stef's long-suffering girlfriend. As well as slipping into wild music videos, the series sees the band having to cope with day-to-day challenges like sharing a dingy East London flat, trying to impress girls when they have no cash, and working out who has to sleep on the kitchen floor. The series charts their failures and successes as they try to claw and hobble through a sea of bizarre obstacles and unsavoury characters toward pop stardom.